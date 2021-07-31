State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 54,172 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 100.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,172 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,211,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $13,070,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 405,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,289,000 after buying an additional 143,379 shares during the period. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $38.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.96. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $34.80 and a 12-month high of $53.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 44.35%. The business had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.61 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 666,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $28,471,342.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 679,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,039,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marshall Urist sold 14,566 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $604,780.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,036,001 shares of company stock worth $44,437,128. Company insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

