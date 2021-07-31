State of Wisconsin Investment Board Trims Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 73.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,190 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 233,210 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $4,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 501 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,252 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,107 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period.

BBL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.99.

BBL stock opened at $65.29 on Friday. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $37.88 and a 52 week high of $68.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.03.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

