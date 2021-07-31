Stephens Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.64 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $21.50.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UMPQ. TheStreet raised shares of Umpqua from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Umpqua from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Umpqua has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.52.

Umpqua stock opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. Umpqua has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $19.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Umpqua will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in Umpqua in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,861,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 75,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 45,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 758,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,305,000 after purchasing an additional 105,685 shares during the period. Finally, Gillson Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 979,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,188,000 after purchasing an additional 106,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

