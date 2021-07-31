Stephens Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Stephens restated their equal weight rating on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Stephens currently has a $556.76 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their prior target price of $566.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised SVB Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $600.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $618.30.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $549.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $567.90. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $220.33 and a 1-year high of $608.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 29.08 EPS for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 16,237 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.57, for a total value of $9,491,663.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total value of $2,776,496.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,918.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and have sold 26,096 shares valued at $15,183,023. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,174,247,000 after purchasing an additional 151,778 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,969,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $972,245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,747 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,699,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $838,842,000 after purchasing an additional 59,569 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,236,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,411,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 436.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,958,000 after acquiring an additional 970,591 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

