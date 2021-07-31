Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the textile maker on Monday, September 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $43.83 on Friday. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $45.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.52.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOO has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, June 18th. B. Riley raised their price target on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steven Madden has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.11.

In other Steven Madden news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $871,693.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,286.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $470,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,632.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,478 shares of company stock worth $2,213,967 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.