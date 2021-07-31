Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the textile maker on Monday, September 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.
NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $43.83 on Friday. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $45.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.52.
Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Steven Madden news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $871,693.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,286.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $470,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,632.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,478 shares of company stock worth $2,213,967 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Steven Madden
Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.
Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics
Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.