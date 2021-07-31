Stifel Financial Corp Buys New Position in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATRA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 176.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,624,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315,005 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $26,642,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 88.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,507,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,208 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,207,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,858,000 after purchasing an additional 629,092 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2,453.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 526,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 505,500 shares during the period.

Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.22.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 million. Equities analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, insider Joe Newell sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin Yarema acquired 2,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,304.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 93,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,460.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATRA. Zacks Investment Research raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

Atara Biotherapeutics Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

