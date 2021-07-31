Stifel Financial Corp Buys Shares of 12,506 Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter worth $118,604,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter worth $6,070,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter worth $4,907,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter worth $4,752,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter worth $3,436,000.

Shares of ASAI stock opened at $16.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.82. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $17.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

