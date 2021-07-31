Stifel Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Anixa Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANIX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 57,153 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 8.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANIX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anixa Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Anixa Biosciences stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $8.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.39.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Anixa Biosciences news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $126,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 935,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,939,827.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arnold M. Baskies acquired 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $82,270.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 64,000 shares of company stock worth $270,670. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

