Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 28,190 Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 52.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,190 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in New Gold were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Gold by 57.0% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in New Gold by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11,889 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in New Gold during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in New Gold by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 19,270 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in New Gold by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 22,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Gold stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. New Gold Inc. has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $2.40. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). New Gold had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NGD shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on New Gold from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.16.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

