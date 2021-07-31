Stifel Financial Corp Takes $115,000 Position in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 15,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPRT. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 1,697.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 408,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 386,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 2,253.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,177,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,845,000 after buying an additional 3,042,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPRT stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $621.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.28 and a beta of 2.19. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $12.95.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.20 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Westport Fuel Systems Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

