Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $3,000.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating for the company. China Renaissance Securities raised Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,746.00.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,694.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,765.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,478.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 97.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $9,523,211,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 22,787.8% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 350,477 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $595,998,000. Clarus Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 203,152.0% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 249,877 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 16.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,963,189,000 after buying an additional 197,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

