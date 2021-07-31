Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Katapult Put Options (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 40,011 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,619% compared to the typical volume of 2,328 put options.

Separately, Loop Capital raised Katapult from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPLT traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,040,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,300. Katapult has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $19.65.

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

