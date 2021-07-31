StoneX Group Inc. Decreases Position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

StoneX Group Inc. cut its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 41.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNQI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $628,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,000.

PNQI opened at $249.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.17. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $189.50 and a 1-year high of $264.71.

