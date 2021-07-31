StoneX Group Inc. Has $374,000 Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 20.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 13.5% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.9% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 34,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 18.5% in the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 1,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.54.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 68,712 shares of company stock worth $17,341,058 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock opened at $282.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.34. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $289.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.02, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.19%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

