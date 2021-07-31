StoneX Group Inc. Has $530,000 Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 64.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 368.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $136,410 in the last three months. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

KMI stock opened at $17.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.14. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.26.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.