StoneX Group Inc. Has $735,000 Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

StoneX Group Inc. lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,472 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Knoll Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.5% during the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 6,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,138 shares of company stock valued at $21,461,064. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $246.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $236.80.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on V. Citigroup lifted their price target on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.96.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

