STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Purchased by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in STORE Capital by 1.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in STORE Capital by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in STORE Capital by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in STORE Capital by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in STORE Capital by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STOR shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

NYSE:STOR opened at $36.19 on Friday. STORE Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 78.69%.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

