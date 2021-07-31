Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.27 Per Share

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stryker in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now expects that the medical technology company will earn $2.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.21. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.35 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upped their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.79.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $270.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $259.14. The stock has a market cap of $102.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Stryker has a 12 month low of $185.20 and a 12 month high of $275.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Stryker by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Stryker by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Stryker by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 277,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $67,323,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

