Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Increased to $275.00 by Analysts at Truist

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target lifted by Truist from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SYK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $281.79.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $270.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.14. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $185.20 and a fifty-two week high of $275.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Stryker by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,389,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,799,885,000 after purchasing an additional 58,099 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $811,698,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Stryker by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,220,919 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $784,551,000 after buying an additional 216,709 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,706,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $659,171,000 after buying an additional 132,119 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,473,938 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $602,602,000 after buying an additional 38,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

