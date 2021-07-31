Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.325 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Suburban Propane Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Suburban Propane Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 44.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Suburban Propane Partners has a payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Suburban Propane Partners to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

Suburban Propane Partners stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Suburban Propane Partners has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $18.18.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $537.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.67 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 26.08%. On average, research analysts predict that Suburban Propane Partners will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

SPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Suburban Propane Partners from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.