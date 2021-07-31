Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Short Interest Up 64.5% in July

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 64.5% from the June 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Sumitomo Chemical stock opened at $26.04 on Friday. Sumitomo Chemical has a 52 week low of $14.37 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.82.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SOMMY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sumitomo Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sumitomo Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in the petrochemicals and plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Petrochemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

