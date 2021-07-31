Summit Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Summit Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 98.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 195.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $81.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.18. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $56.76 and a 12 month high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

