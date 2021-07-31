Summit Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 6,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 97,289 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 37,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BAC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $38.36 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

