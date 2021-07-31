Summit Financial Group Inc. Invests $250,000 in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 37,400.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 512,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,089,000 after purchasing an additional 299,182 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $913,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF alerts:

RZV stock opened at $90.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.87. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $47.78 and a 52 week high of $100.10.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.