Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCY traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.49. The stock had a trading volume of 181,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,134. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sun Country Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.61.

In related news, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 7,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $240,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

SNCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

