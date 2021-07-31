Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ SNCY traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.49. The stock had a trading volume of 181,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,134. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sun Country Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.61.
In related news, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 7,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $240,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Sun Country Airlines Company Profile
Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.
See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.