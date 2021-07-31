Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $34.61, but opened at $36.24. Sun Country Airlines shares last traded at $35.90, with a volume of 222 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $34.74 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 7,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total transaction of $240,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth $1,463,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth $10,606,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth $2,976,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $1,539,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $326,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.