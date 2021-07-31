Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys 256 Shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the first quarter valued at about $5,646,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 22.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 279,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,240,000 after purchasing an additional 51,221 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 19.6% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 162,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 26,675 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 10.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 268,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,810,000 after purchasing an additional 26,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the first quarter worth $771,000.

Get Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates alerts:

Shares of FDRR stock opened at $42.64 on Friday. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 12-month low of $31.06 and a 12-month high of $43.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.36.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.