Sunbelt Securities Inc. Invests $261,000 in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 83.3% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 61.5% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $159.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.84. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $94.22 and a 1 year high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

