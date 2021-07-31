Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 111 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 7.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,745,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,120,096,000 after acquiring an additional 423,085 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 9.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,498,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,481,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,774 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,989,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $598,521,000 after purchasing an additional 81,636 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,287,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $494,449,000 after purchasing an additional 23,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,233,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $486,308,000 after purchasing an additional 13,728 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.54.

In other news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 38,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total transaction of $5,998,071.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,083,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,874 shares of company stock valued at $11,730,593. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV opened at $148.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.74. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $162.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.91.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.