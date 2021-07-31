Sunbelt Securities Inc. Takes $220,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMAT. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 242,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after purchasing an additional 130,519 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FMAT stock opened at $46.91 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $50.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.91.

