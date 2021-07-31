Sunbelt Securities Inc. Takes Position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned 0.08% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LVZ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 523.4% in the first quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 71,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 60,405 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,884,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 46.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter.

FVAL opened at $49.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.23. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $33.95 and a one year high of $49.40.

