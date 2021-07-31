Suncor Energy’s (SU) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$36.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$29.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$34.65.

SU opened at C$24.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,364.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$14.28 and a 1-year high of C$31.38.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.90 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 2.7300002 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,666.67%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little acquired 17,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$28.98 per share, with a total value of C$499,922.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 76,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,217,191.41.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Analyst Recommendations for Suncor Energy (TSE:SU)

