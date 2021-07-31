SuperFarm (SUPER) Price Hits $0.78 on Top Exchanges

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One SuperFarm coin can now be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00001875 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded 25.8% higher against the dollar. SuperFarm has a market cap of $79.43 million and $35.37 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000198 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000343 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00008903 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001097 BTC.

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SuperFarm is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperFarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

