Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR) shot up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 120.50 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 120.50 ($1.57). 1,294,721 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,915,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120.25 ($1.57).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 117.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.86. The stock has a market cap of £972.86 million and a PE ratio of 9.76.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.47 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. Supermarket Income REIT’s payout ratio is 0.48%.

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

