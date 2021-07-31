Susquehanna Boosts MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target to $45.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its price objective upped by analysts at Susquehanna from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. MaxLinear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.91.

NYSE:MXL opened at $48.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -44.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. MaxLinear has a 1-year low of $20.91 and a 1-year high of $49.44.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 10.95%. On average, analysts predict that MaxLinear will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 31,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $1,252,951.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,364 shares in the company, valued at $9,203,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald E. Schrock sold 10,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $416,257.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,849.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,224 shares of company stock worth $8,747,384. 8.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,044,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,399,000 after purchasing an additional 345,907 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1.0% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,571,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,794,000 after acquiring an additional 45,770 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 0.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,407,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,566 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 21.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,185,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after acquiring an additional 207,616 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,691,000. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

