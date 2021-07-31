Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Stock Position Raised by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 385,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,905 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sutro Biopharma were worth $8,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 87.3% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 135.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 5.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STRO stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.30 million, a P/E ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.32. The company has a current ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $14.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 85.39%. Research analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

