SVB Leerink Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Hologic in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $7.69 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.61. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a return on equity of 71.87% and a net margin of 35.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.38.

HOLX opened at $75.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.29. Hologic has a 12 month low of $56.81 and a 12 month high of $85.00.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in shares of Hologic by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Hologic by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Hologic by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

