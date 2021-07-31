Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Holdings Boosted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 324,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 172,781 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $15,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SYF shares. started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.21.

Shares of SYF stock traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $47.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,100,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,828,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.10. The firm has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.82.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

