Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Synlogic, Inc. engaged in the development of a novel class of living Synthetic Biotic(TM) medicines based on its proprietary drug discovery and development platform. The company’s pipeline includes Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of rare genetic diseases such as Urea Cycle Disorder and Phenylketonuria. In addition, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of other diseases, such as liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders and cancer. It is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease. Synlogic Inc., formerly known as Mirna Therapeutics Inc., is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

SYBX has been the subject of several other research reports. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright set a $3.26 price target on shares of Synlogic and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBX opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.95. Synlogic has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $5.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.72.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synlogic will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synlogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synlogic by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Synlogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Synlogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Synlogic by 227.8% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria (PKU), as well as pre-clinical stage product SYNB1934 for the treatment of PKU; and SYNB8802 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Enteric Hyperoxaluria.

