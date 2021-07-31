Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $7,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,241,878,000 after buying an additional 306,362 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 7.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,608,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $893,981,000 after buying an additional 240,668 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,771,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $684,877,000 after buying an additional 53,935 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 17.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,580,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $639,290,000 after purchasing an additional 388,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,389,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $591,518,000 after purchasing an additional 50,497 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price target for the company. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.77.

In other Synopsys news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 7,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.93, for a total transaction of $1,727,475.23. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $250,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,232 shares in the company, valued at $5,809,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,273 shares of company stock valued at $11,165,844 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

SNPS traded up $2.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $287.99. 523,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,564. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.50 and a 1 year high of $300.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $269.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

