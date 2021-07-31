T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,505 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,158,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,031,505,000 after purchasing an additional 463,813 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,012,719,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in T-Mobile US by 18.1% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,285,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,288,638,000 after buying an additional 1,579,763 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,059,885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,257,145,000 after buying an additional 173,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,247,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,835 shares during the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $1,308,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,535,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,429,106. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.02. 6,600,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,388,653. The stock has a market cap of $179.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.57. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $105.05 and a one year high of $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.75.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMUS. KeyCorp boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 9th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.76.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

