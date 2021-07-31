T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.02. 6,600,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,388,653. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.57 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.57. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $105.05 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. DZ Bank started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.76.

In other T-Mobile US news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $2,766,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,337,430.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 139,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,429,106 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.