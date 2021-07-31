Taglich Brothers Weighs in on Decisionpoint Systems, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DPSI)

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI) – Equities researchers at Taglich Brothers issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Decisionpoint Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. Taglich Brothers currently has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Decisionpoint Systems’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.
Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.07 million during the quarter.
About Decisionpoint Systems
DecisionPoint Systems, Inc operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator. The firm sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems which are used both within a company’s facilities in conjunction with wireless networks and in the field using carrier-based wireless networks. It offers mobile retail solutions, mobile field service management, mobile merchandising, sales and delivery, warehouse solutions, mobile design, development and deployment services.
