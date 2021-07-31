Taglich Brothers Weighs in on Decisionpoint Systems, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DPSI)

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI) – Equities researchers at Taglich Brothers issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Decisionpoint Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. Taglich Brothers currently has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Decisionpoint Systems’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.07 million during the quarter.

OTCMKTS DPSI opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.19. Decisionpoint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00.

About Decisionpoint Systems

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator. The firm sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems which are used both within a company’s facilities in conjunction with wireless networks and in the field using carrier-based wireless networks. It offers mobile retail solutions, mobile field service management, mobile merchandising, sales and delivery, warehouse solutions, mobile design, development and deployment services.

