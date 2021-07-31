Tailwind International Acquisition (NYSE:TWNI) Trading Down 0.3%

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI)’s share price was down 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.67 and last traded at $9.72. Approximately 3,898 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 37,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70.

About Tailwind International Acquisition (NYSE:TWNI)

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

