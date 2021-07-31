Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their strong-buy rating on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$4.25 price target on the stock.

TVE has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC upped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy to C$4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.68.

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at C$2.69 on Wednesday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.69 and a 52 week high of C$2.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.57. The firm has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.68.

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Senior Officer Scott William Reimond sold 9,700 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.73, for a total value of C$26,481.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,028,630 shares in the company, valued at C$2,808,159.90.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

