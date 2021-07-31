Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) shares fell 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.99 and last traded at $16.99. 1,137 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 136,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSHA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taysha Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taysha Gene Therapies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.19.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.33). On average, research analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $251,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean P. Nolan purchased 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.35 per share, with a total value of $26,149.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,149.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 79.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. 44.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

