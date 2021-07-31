TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. TE Connectivity updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.650-$1.650 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $6.470-$6.470 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $147.47. 1,761,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,537. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $87.46 and a 1-year high of $147.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.46.

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.