Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.11% of Q2 worth $6,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QTWO. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Q2 by 936.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Q2 by 647.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Q2 by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Q2 in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000.

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $103.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.97 and a 1-year high of $148.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.28.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $116.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.39 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO John E. Breeden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,931,365. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 14,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $1,380,226.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,722.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,644 shares of company stock worth $4,039,943 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QTWO. Zacks Investment Research raised Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.83.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

