Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Grows Stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 43.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,139 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.17% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $5,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 18.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,690,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,282,000 after purchasing an additional 266,614 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,400,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,354,000 after purchasing an additional 26,543 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 88.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,064,000 after purchasing an additional 464,313 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 77.7% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 601,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,276,000 after purchasing an additional 262,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $45,520,000. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KRTX stock opened at $114.22 on Friday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.58 and a 52-week high of $146.97. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.10 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.31.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04. Research analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KRTX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Karuna Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.20.

In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total transaction of $770,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,201,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total value of $276,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,367 shares of company stock worth $4,982,087 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

