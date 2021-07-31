Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $4.32 Million Stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RETA. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,880,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $26,068,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $25,074,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $24,820,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $11,462,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RETA opened at $125.31 on Friday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $76.34 and a one year high of $186.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.40.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,092.54% and a negative return on equity of 88.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.89) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RETA has been the subject of a number of research reports. lifted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Reata Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.57.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, insider Colin John Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $2,881,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,091,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $1,245,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,546 shares in the company, valued at $3,057,204.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,552,998 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

